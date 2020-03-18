NASDAQ: OPRA Investor Notice: Deadline on March 24, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Opera Limited Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on March 24, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA).



Investors who purchased shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 24, 2020. NASDAQ: OPRA stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) common shares between July 27, 2018 and January 15, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between July 27, 2018 and January 15, 2020, the Offering Documents that were issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering commenced on or about July 27, 2018 and that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Opera's sustainable growth and market opportunity for its browser applications was significantly overstated, that Defendants' funded, owned, or otherwise controlled loan services applications and/or businesses relied on predatory lending practices, that all the foregoing, once revealed, were reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Opera's financial prospects, especially with respect to its lending applications' continued availability on the Google Play Store, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



Those who purchased shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



