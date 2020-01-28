NASDAQ: OSMT Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.



Investors who purchased shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Bridgewater, NJ based Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $245.74 million in 2017 to $263.7 million in 2018 and that its Net Loss increased from $41.14 million in 2017 to $109.39 million in 2018.



On March 27, 2019, after the markets closed, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc announced preliminary results for a second Phase 3 clinical trial of arbaclofen extended-release tablets that failed to beat placebo as measured by the Clinical Global Impression of Change.



