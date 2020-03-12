NASDAQ: OTLK Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK)



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Outlook Therapeutics directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Cranbury, NJ based Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $.3088 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2018 to $8.146 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2019 and that its Net Loss for those respective time periods increased from $30.09 million to $34.52 million.



Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) declined from $10.80 per share in February 2019 to as low as $0.52 per share in late 2019.



On March 11, 2020, NASDAQ: OTLK shares closed at $0.66 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK)



