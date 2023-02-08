NASDAQ: PAYA Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Paya Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- Paya Holdings Inc. f.k.a. FinTech Acquisition Corp III is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Paya Holdings Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Atlanta, GA based Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform.



On October 16, 2020, private equity firmGTCR announced the completion of the transaction involving portfolio company Paya Holdings Inc., which resulted in Paya's listing as a publicly-traded company.



On October 15, 2020, shareholders of FinTech Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ: FTAC) ("FinTech III"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), approved the business combination with Paya. As a result, the combined company changed its name to Paya Holdings Inc. ("Paya" or the "Company") and began to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market with the ticker symbol "PAYA" beginning October 19, 2020.



Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) declined on May 22, 2022, to $4.57 per share.



