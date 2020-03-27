NASDAQ: PKBK Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Parke Bancorp, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Parke Bancorp, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PKBK) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: PKBK shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Parke Bancorp, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Washington Township, NJ based Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. Parke Bancorp, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $51.51 million in 2018 to $60.72 million in 2019, and that its Net Income increased from $24.82 million in 2018 to $29.84 million in 2019.



Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PKBK) declined from $22.80 per share on February 21, 2020, to as low as $9.05 per share on March 19, 2020.



