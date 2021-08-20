NASDAQ: PLL Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Piedmont Lithium Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2021 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: PLL shares, filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited.



Belmont, NC based Piedmont Lithium Inc. engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States.



On July 20, 2021, Reuters published an article entitled "In push to supply Tesla, Piedmont Lithium irks North Carolina neighbors" which reported the following, among other things, regarding Piedmont Lithium's regulatory issues in North Carolina: "The company, however, has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so. Five of the seven members of the county's board of commissioners, who control zoning changes, say they may block or delay the project . . . ."



The plaintiff claims that between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits, that Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans, that Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities), that Piedmont and its lithium business does not have "strong local government support", and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



