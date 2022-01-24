NASDAQ: PLTK Investor Notice: Deadline on January 24, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Playtika Holding Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on January 24, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK).



Investors who purchased shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: January 24, 2022. NASDAQ: PLTK stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that that throughout the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's IPO were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the plaintiff alleges that between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021 the defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies.



Specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's year-over-year total costs and costs related to sales & marketing and research & development were on track to rise significantly by the third quarter of 2021, that the success of the Company's game portfolio was less sustainable than the Company had represented, that the foregoing issues were likely to negatively impact the Company's revenue and earnings, and that a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



