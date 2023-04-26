NASDAQ: PLUG Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Plug Power Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), filed a lawsuit against Plug Power Inc. over alleged violations in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Latham, NY based Plug Power Inc. delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally.



On October 14, 2022, Plug Power Inc. announced that the Company now expected that its full-year 2022 revenue could be 5% to 10% lower than its prior guidance of between $900 million and $925 million. According to the Company, the "revenue impact reflects some larger projects potentially being completed in 2023 instead of 2022 due to timing and broader supply chain issues."



On November 8, 2022, Plug Power Inc reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2022, reporting a decrease in gross margins and a further increase in inventory levels.



Then, after the market had closed on January 25, 2023, Plug Power Inc. held its annual business update conference call and announced that it now expected 2022 year-over-year revenue growth of just 45% to 50%, short of initial expectations of greater than 80% year-over-year revenue growth. Plug again explained that the "revenue impact reflects some larger projects being completed in 2023 instead of 2022 due to customer timing and broader supply chain issues."



Then, on March 1, 2023, Plug Power Inc announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, including full-year revenue growth of just 40% on a year-over-year basis—missing even the reduced guidance range provided just a few weeks prior.

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) declined to as low as $8.90 per share on April 10, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between August 9, 2022 and March 1, 2023, the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that Plug Power Inc was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and several large deals being delayed until at least 2023, among other issues, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, prospects, and ability to effectively manage its supply chain and production lacked a reasonable basis.



