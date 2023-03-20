NASDAQ: PRCH Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Porch Group, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Porch Group, Inc. f.k.a. PropTech Acquisition Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Porch Group, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On December 23, 2020, PropTech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PTAC) ("PropTech" or "PTAC") and Porch.com, Inc. announced that they have closed their business combination. With the closing, the combined company has been renamed "Porch Group, Inc." and its common stock and warrants began trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbols "PRCH" and "PRCHW" on Thursday, December 24, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About:

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.