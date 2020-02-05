NASDAQ: PS Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Pluralsight, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Pluralsight, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: PS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Pluralsight, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: PS stocks, concerns whether certain Pluralsight directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that Pluralsight, Inc. failed to disclose that it was experiencing substantial delays in hiring and properly training the salesforce necessary to meet its lofty billing projections. In addition, Pluralsight, Inc. allegedly knew at the time of the SPO that it was behind schedule onboarding new sales representatives, which was hurting the Company's sales execution and preventing Pluralsight from meeting its high growth projections. Instead of disclosing such facts at the time of the SPO, and to cash-out at inflated prices, Defendants intentionally obscured and omitted this pertinent information from investors.



