NASDAQ: PSNL Shareholder Notice: Investigation over possible Securities Laws Violations by Personalis, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- Personalis, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) concerning whether a series of statements by Personalis, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Menlo Park, CA based Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. Personalis, Inc. conducted an initial public offering ("IPO") in June 2019. Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) were offered at $17.00 per share in the IPO and reached a high of $31.88 immediately following the IPO. Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) declined to as low as $2.7 per share on March 17, 2020.



On April 27, 2020, shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) closed at $10.31 per share.



