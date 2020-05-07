NASDAQ: PTEN Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Patterson-UTI Energy directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Houston, TX based Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $3.32 billion in 2018 to over $2.47 billion in 2019 and that its Net Loss increased from $321.42 million in 2018 to $425.7 million in 2019.



Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) declined from $10.95 per share in January 2020 to as low as $1.61 per share on April 3, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.