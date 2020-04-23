NASDAQ: PTON Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing at Peloton Interactive, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Peloton Interactive, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Peloton Interactive, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Peloton completed its IPO on September 25, 2019, offering shares at $29.00 per share and raising $1.16 billion in proceeds. Since its IPO, Peloton's stock has continued to decline to as low as $17.70 per share on March 16, 2020.



