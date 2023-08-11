NASDAQ: PTRA Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Proterra Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA), filed a lawsuit i over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Proterra Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: September 12, 2023. NASDAQ: PTRA investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Burlingame, CA based Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. On March 15, 2023, Proterra Inc. announced their quarterly earnings. In that announcement, the Company stated they were in violation of a liquidity clause in their secured convertible notes and that they may have to qualify an audit report with a "going concern" clause. The financial issues stemmed from an increase in cash burn because of a decrease in gross margin and an increase in accounts receivable during the relevant quarter. Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) declined from $7.03 per share on August 15, 2022 to as low as $0.912 per share on April 27, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between August 2, 2022 to March 15, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company repeatedly stated the $523 on their balance sheet meant the company had abundant liquidity and financial stability; and that the new factory in Greer, South Carolina would continue to improve production efficiency and gross margins.



