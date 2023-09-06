NASDAQ: RAIN Investor Alert: Deadline on September 12, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Rain Oncology Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 12, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN).



Investors who purchased shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 12, 2023. NASDAQ: RAIN stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) common shares between July 20, 2021 to May 19, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between July 20, 2021 to May 19, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company concealed risks inherent in the design of its Phase 3 MANTRA study particularly with regard to proceeding directly to Phase 3 from Phase 1; and that as a result, the Company's statements about the trial and the likelihood of FDA approval were materially misleading between July 20, 2021 to May 19, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



