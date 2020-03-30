NASDAQ: REAL Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at the RealReal, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Certain directors of The RealReal, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: REAL stocks follows a lawsuit filed against The RealReal, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: REAL stocks, concerns whether certain RealReal directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that that the Registration Statement that was issued in connection with the IPO featured allegedly false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's employees received little training on how to spot fake items, that the Company's strict quotas on its employees exacerbated product authentication issues, that consequently, the potential for counterfeit or mislabeled items to make it through Company's authentication process was higher than disclosed, and that as a result, defendants' statements about RealReal's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



