NASDAQ: RILY Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by B. Riley Financial, Inc.

Investors who purchased shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 25, 2024. NASDAQ: RILY investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Los Angeles, CA based B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe.



On January 21, 2024, Bloomberg News released an article entitled "SEC Probes B. Riley Deals With Client Tied to Failed Fund". This article stated in pertinent part that "U.S. authorities are investigating B. Riley Financial's deals with a client who was linked to a securities fraud, and the use of his assets to help the investment bank obtain a loan from Nomura Holdings Inc., according to people familiar with the matter."



Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) declined from $60.72 per share in July 2023, to as low as $18.09 per share on January 22, 2024.



The plaintiff claims that between May 10, 2023 and November 9, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Brian Kahn had been credibly implicated in a conspiracy to defraud investors of millions of dollars, that, in spite of this involvement, B. Riley continued to finance the transaction enabling Kahn and others to take FRG private through complex arrangements, that the foregoing was reasonably likely to draw regulatory scrutiny to B. Riley, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



