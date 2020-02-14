NASDAQ: RLMD Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: RLMD shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Relmada Therapeutics directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. reported that its Net Loss increased from $6.28 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2017 to $17.31 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2019.



Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) closed on February 6, 2020 at $41.99 per share.



