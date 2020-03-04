NASDAQ: RUHN Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Ruhnn Holding Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Ruhnn Holding Limited.



Investors who are current long term investors in Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Ruhnn Holding Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: RUHN stocks, concerns whether certain Ruhnn Holding Limited directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was filed with the SEC in connection with the IPO contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn's online stores had declined by nearly 40%, that at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn's full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%, that as a result, the Company's net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis, and that as a result, defendants' statements about Ruhnn's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



