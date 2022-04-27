NASDAQ: RVNC Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: RVNC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: RVNC stocks, concerns whether certain Revance Therapeutics, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that quality control deficiencies existed at the Company's manufacturing facility for DAXI, that the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the DAXI BLA in its current form, that accordingly, it was unlikely that the DAXI BLA would obtain FDA approval within the timeframe the Company had represented to investors, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.