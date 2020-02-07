NASDAQ: SAEX Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at SAExploration Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- Certain directors of SAExploration Holdings, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On August 19, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX)

over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claims that between March 15, 2016 and August 15, 2019, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company improperly did not classify Alaska Seismic Ventures, LLC ("ASV") as a variable interest entity, that the Company had a controlling financial interest in ASV, which required the Company to consolidate ASV in its financial statements, that the Company had deficient internal controls over financial reporting, that these practices were likely to lead to an investigation of the Company by the SEC, that SAExploration would be forced to delay the filing of its quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about SAExploration's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



