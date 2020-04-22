NASDAQ: SBT Investor Notice: Deadline on April 27, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on April 27, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: SBT shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 27, 2020. NASDAQ: SBT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) who purchased shares of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") and/or between November 17, 2017 through and including December 8, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the defendants made untrue statements of material fact and omitted other facts necessary to make the statements not misleading and failed to disclose material facts concerning, inter alia, the Company's loan underwriting, risk management and internal controls, including repeatedly touting its strict underwriting, asset quality and the Advantage Loan Program.



Those who purchased shares of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



