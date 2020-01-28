NASDAQ: SCPL Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by SciPlay Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: SCPL shares, filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Securities Laws by SciPlay Corporation in connection with the company's initial public offering ("IPO").



Investors who purchased shares of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) have certain options and for certain investors are short and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Las Vegas, NV based SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. On May 3, 2019, SciPlay Corporation conducted its initial public offering, selling 22 million shares for $16 per share and raising $352 million. Since then shares of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) declined from $16.03 per share in late May 2019 to as low as $9.23 per share on October 16, 2019.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) common shares that the defendants issued materially misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively the "Registration Statement") in connection with the IPO. More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that SciPlay was experiencing technical issues in the months immediately preceding the IPO and that as a result SciPlay's monthly active users were decreasing compared to the previous' year comparable quarter, SciPlay was unable to increase marketing spends and ultimately attract new players; and SciPlay's quarterly financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2019 would be impacted.



Those who purchased shares of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



