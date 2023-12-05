NASDAQ: SKIN Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by the Beauty Health Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2023 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: SKIN shares, filed a lawsuit against The Beauty Health Company over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Long Beach, CA based The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. On August 9, 2023, The Beauty Health Company announced that second quarter 2023 gross margin was "unfavorably impacted" by a mix shift "toward lower-margin refurbished devices . . . as U.S. providers awaited Syndeo enhancements in the third quarter 2023 to improve user experience." The Company also announced the "involuntary separation without cause" of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Liyuan Woo.



Then, on November 13, 2023, The Beauty Health Company announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The Company disclosed that "[t]he quarter was overshadowed by lower-than-expected U.S. revenue and $63.1 million in restructuring charges related to device upgrades of early generation Syndeo devices." As a result, "the Company is revising its fiscal year 2023 net sales guidance to a range of $385 to $400 million, its fiscal year adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to a range of 5% to 6% and is suspending its long-term 2025 financial outlook." The Company further disclosed that Andrew Stanleick would depart the Company as President & Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and relinquish his Board seat, effective November 19, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between May 10, 2022 and November 13, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices had issues leading to "frequent treatment interruptions;" (2) that, as a result, the Company incurred significant costs to develop enhancements; (3) that, despite the enhancements, providers continued to experience issues with the Syndeo devices; (4) that, as a result, the Company would no longer market Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices and incur significant inventory writedowns; (5) that, as a result, the Company's profitability would be adversely impacted; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



