NASDAQ: SLDB Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Solid Biosciences Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Solid Biosciences Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Solid Biosciences Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Cambridge, MA based Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. Solid Biosciences Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") in January 2018. Solid Biosciences Inc. sold 7.81 million shares at $16.00 per share.



Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) rose to as high as $45.85 per share in October 2018.



Since then shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) declined to as low as $1.96 per share in March 2020.



