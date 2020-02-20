NASDAQ: SNDL Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Certain directors of SUNDIAL GROWERS INC. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in SUNDIAL GROWERS INC. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: SNDL stocks follows a lawsuit filed against SUNDIAL GROWERS INC. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: SNDL stocks, concerns whether certain SUNDIAL GROWERS INC. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that Sundial Growers Inc failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc, that due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million), and that as a result, defendants' statements about Sundial's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.