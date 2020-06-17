NASDAQ: SONG Shareholder Notice: Deadline on June 23, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Akazoo S.A.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on June 23, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) over alleged securities laws violations by Akazoo S.A..



Investors who purchased shares of Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 23, 2020. NASDAQ: SONG stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) common shares between September 11, 2019 and April 20, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between September 11, 2019 and April 20, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Akazoo overstated its revenue, profits, and cash holdings, that Akazoo holds significantly lesser music distribution rights than it has stated and implied, that as opposed to Akazoo's continued statements, it does not operate in 25 countries, that Akazoo has a significantly smaller user base than it states, that Akazoo has closed its headquarters and other offices around the world, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.



Those who purchased shares of Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



