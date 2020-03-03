NASDAQ: SONM Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Sonim Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Sonim Technologies, Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: SONM stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Sonim Technologies, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: SONM stocks, concerns whether certain Sonim Technologies, directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's XP8 was experiencing material software challenges, that these software issues adversely affected how the device's Qualcomm chipset, which supported Band 14 access, connected to AT&T's carrier network configuration, that the Company's XP5 and XP3 devices were experiencing material software defects that adversely affected their optimization with certain accessories, that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to delay the launch of new products, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be materially and adversely impacted, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis



