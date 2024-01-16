NASDAQ: SRAD Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Sportradar Group AG

An investigation was announced for investors of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) shares over potential securities laws violations by Sportradar Group AG.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) concerning whether a series of statements by Sportradar Group AG regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Switzerland based Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally.



On or around September 14, 2021, Sportradar Group AG conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 19 million of its Class A ordinary shares priced at $27.00 per share.



Sportradar Group AG reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $561.2 million in 2021 to $730.18 million in 2022, and that its Net Income declined from $12.56 million in 2021 to $10.89 million in 2022.



Then, on November 1, 2023, Sportradar Group AG announced disappointing results for its third quarter of 2023, including GAAP earnings-per-share of $0.01, missing consensus estimates by $0.04, and revenue of $201 million, missing consensus estimates by $25.19 million.

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) declined to $8.29 per share on October 25, 2023.



