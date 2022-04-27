NASDAQ: TELL Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Tellurian Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Tellurian Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Tellurian Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Houston, TX based Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. On January 20, 2022, Tellurian Inc's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Charif Souki, was sued by Christopher Parker, who invested tens of millions of dollars in the Company. When Parker sought to sell his shares in mid-2019, Souki allegedly induced him to delay selling Tellurian shares by offering to indemnify Parker against any losses through the end of 2020. This agreement was memorialized by text messages. When Parker sought a written agreement extending the term to December 31, 2021 and providing for interest, Souki allegedly agreed to the terms but refused to sign the agreement because Souki omitted the liability in his disclosures to his lenders.



