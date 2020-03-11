NASDAQ: TIGR Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at UP Fintech Holding Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of UP Fintech Holding Limited.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: TIGR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against UP Fintech Holding Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: TIGR stocks, concerns whether certain UP Fintech Holding directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that in the Offering Documents and between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Fintech was experiencing a material decrease in commissions because of a negative trend related to risk-averse investors in the market, that UP Fintech Holding Limited was unable to absorb costs associated with the rapid growth of its business and its status as a publicly listed company on a U.S. exchange, that UP Fintech Holding Limited was incurring significant additional expenses related to, inter alia, employee headcount and employee compensation and benefits, that all of the foregoing had led to UP Fintech Holding Limited significantly increasing operating costs and expenses, and that as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein, and the Company's statements between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019 were likewise materially false and/or misleading.



