NASDAQ: TILE Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Interface, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- An investigation was announced on behalf of investors of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) shares over potential securities laws violations by Interface, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) concerning whether a series of statements by Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Atlanta, GA based Interface, Inc., a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Interface, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $996.44 million in 2017 to over $1.17 billion in 2018 and that its Net Income declined from $53.24 million in 2017 to $50.25 million in 2018.



On January 21, 2020, Interface, Inc. announced the termination of its Chief Executive Officer and President Jay Gould "after an investigation concluded that he engaged in personal behavior that violated Company policy and core values."



