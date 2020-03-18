NASDAQ: TLRY Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Tilray, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: TLRY shares filed a lawsuit against Tilray, Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



On January 15, 2019, Tilray, Inc. announced its entry into a marketing and revenue sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group ("ABG"), "an owner of a portfolio of global lifestyle and entertainment brands" (the "ABG Agreement").



On March 2, 2020, Tilray, Inc. announced the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Among other results, Tilray, Inc. reported a net loss for the year of $321.2 million, or $3.20 per share, compared to $67.7 million, or $0.82 per share, for 2018. In addition, Tilray disclosed that "the Company recorded non-cash charges of $112.1 million related to impairment of the Authentic Brands Group LLC ('ABG') agreement as well as $68.6 million in inventory reserves."



The plaintiff claims that between January 15, 2019 and March 2, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the purported advantages of the ABG Agreement were significantly overstated, that the underperformance of the ABG Agreement would foreseeably have a significant impact on the Company's financial results, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



