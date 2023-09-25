NASDAQ: TSLA Long Term Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Tesla, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2023 -- An investigation on was announced for long-term investors in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Tesla, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: TSLA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Tesla, Inc. alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: TSLA stocks, concerns whether certain Tesla, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Defendants had significantly overstated the efficacy, viability, and safety of the Company's Autopilot and FSD technologies, that contrary to Defendants' representations, Tesla's Autopilot and FSD technologies created a serious risk of accident and injury associated with the operation of Tesla vehicles, that all the foregoing subjected Tesla to an increased risk of regulatory and governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as reputational harm, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



