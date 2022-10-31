NASDAQ: TSP Investor Alert: Deadline on October 31, 2022 in Lawsuit Against TuSimple Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2022 -- A deadline is coming up on October 31, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP).



Investors who purchased shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 31, 2022. NASDAQ: TSP stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) common shares between April 15, 2021 and August 1, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the defendants made materially false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, inter alia, that TuSimple Holdings' commitment to safety was significantly overstated and Defendants concealed fundamental problems with the Company's technology, that TuSimple Holdings was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety-conscious competitors, that TuSimple Holdings there was a corporate culture within TuSimple that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules, that the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving the Company's autonomous driving technology more likely, that the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



