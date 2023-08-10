NASDAQ: TVTX Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Securities Laws Violations by Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2023 -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Travere Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Diego, CA based Travere Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $227.49 million in 2021 to $212.01 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $180.09 million in 2021 to $278.48 million in 2022.



Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) declined from $29.14 per share on August 08, 2022, to as low as $14.94 per share on July 17, 2023.



