NASDAQ: TVTY Investor Notice: Investigation of Tivity Health, Inc. Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Tivity Health, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) concerning whether a series of statements by Tivity Health, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Franklin, TN based Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. On February 19, 2020, after the market closed, Tivity Health, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported a fourth quarter net loss of $323.1 million, a $137.1 million charge to goodwill and $240.0 million impairment charge to the Nutrisystem tradename. Tivity Health, Inc. also announced that its Chief Executive Officer Donato Tramuto had resigned.



