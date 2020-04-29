NASDAQ: TVTY Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit Against Tivity Health, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- A deadline is coming up in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) over alleged securities laws violations by Tivity Health, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) common shares between March 8, 2019 and February 19, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 8, 2019 and February 19, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that following the Nutrisystem Acquisition, Tivity's Nutrition segment faced significant operational challenges, that the foregoing would foreseeably have a significant impact on Tivity's revenues, and that as a result, Tivity's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.