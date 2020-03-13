NASDAQ: UNIT Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Uniti Group Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Certain directors of Uniti Group Inc. are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are investors in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: UNIT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Uniti Group Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: UNIT stocks, concerns whether certain Uniti Group nd directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that Uniti made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Uniti's financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Uniti's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



