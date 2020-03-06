NASDAQ: VIR Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Vir Biotechnology, Inc



Investors who purchased shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Vir Biotechnology directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Francisco, CA based Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $2.7 million in 2017 to 10.66 million in 2018 and that its Net Loss increased from $69.85 million in 2017 to $115.88 million in 2018.



Vir Biotechnology, Inc. went public in early October 2019 at $20.00 per share. Since then shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) declined to $13.39 per share on October 18, 2019.



Those who purchased shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in conftact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.