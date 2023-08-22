NASDAQ: VSAT Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Viasat, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2023 -- Viasat, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Viasat, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Carlsbad, CA based Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. Viasat, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $2.78 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2022 to over $2.55 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2023, and that its Net Loss of $15.53 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2022, turned in to Net Income of over $1.08 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2023.



On May 1, 2023, Viasat, Inc. announced "the successful launch of ViaSat-3 Americas aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy," which purportedly "open[ed] a new chapter in Viasat's growth."



On July 12, 2023, Viasat, Inc. revealed that an "event occurred during reflector deployment that may materially impact the performance of the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite." Viasat, Inc. t further disclosed that "[c]ontingency plans are currently being refined" and that "[p]otential options include redeploying satellites from Viasat's extensive fleet to optimize global coverage, and/or reallocating a subsequent ViaSat-3 class satellite to provide additional Americas bandwidth."



Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) declined from $47.35 per share on June 02, 2023 to $27.65 per share on August 09, 2023.



