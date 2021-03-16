NASDAQ: VYGR Investor Notice: Deadline on March 24, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on March 24, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR).



Investors who purchased shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 24, 2021. NASDAQ: VYGR stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) common shares between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that the Company's VY-HTT01 IND submission to the FDA lacked key information regarding certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls ("CMC") matters, including, inter alia, drug-device compatibility and drug substance and product characterization, that the Company's IND submission for VY-HTT01 was therefore deficient, that the Company had thus materially overstated the likelihood of FDA approval for VY-HTT01 based on the IND submission, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.