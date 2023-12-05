NASDAQ: WISH Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at ContextLogic Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2023 -- Certain directors of ContextLogic Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain ContextLogic Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Francisco, CA based ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. On June 29, 2023, Loop Capital ("Loop") downgraded ContextLogic to "Sell" from "Hold", noting that ContextLogic has consistently missed consensus revenue estimates and concluding that the Company faces difficulty protecting its market share from larger rivals. Then on August 3, 2023, the Company reported second quarter 2023 financial results, revenues were $78 million a decrease of (-41.8% Y/Y) missing estimates by $16.25 million.



Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) declined from $13.38 per share on April 03, 2023, to as low as $5.85 per share on August 07, 2023.



