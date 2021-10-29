NASDAQ: XELA Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Exela Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Exela Technologies, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Irving, TX based Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. Exela Technologies, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $1.56 billion in 2019 to over $1.29 billion in 2020, and that its Net Loss decline from $509.11 million in 2019 to $178.53 million in 2020.



Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) closed on October 28, 2021, at $1.81 per share.



