NASDAQ: XELA Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Exela Technologies, Inc.

On March 16, 2020, Exela Technologies, Inc. announced "that it will delay its earnings release and investor conference call for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, previously scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (ET) today." The next day, the Company announced, "it will restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2018 and the interim periods through September 30, 2019, to correct certain historical accounting errors." The restatement is made necessary by the material weakness of the Company's internal controls on financial reporting.



The plaintiff claims that between March 16, 2018 and March 16, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Exela's previously issued financial statements for the twelve months ended December, 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018, and the quarterly statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 contained numerous accounting errors, could not be relied upon, and required restatement, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



