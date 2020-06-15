NASDAQ: XP Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at XP Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2020 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of XP Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: XP stocks follows a lawsuit filed against XP Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: XP stocks, concerns whether certain XP Inc directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



Te plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive Independent Financial Agent strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about XP's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



