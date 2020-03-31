NASDAQ: XP Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by XP Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- An investor in NASDAQ: XP shares filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by XP Inc. in connection with with XP's December 2019 initial public stock offering (the "IPO").



XP Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") in December 2019 and sold over 72 million shares at $27.00 per share.



On March 6, 2020, less than three months after XP's IPO, a report was published raising questions regarding the accuracy of XP's financial statements after having discovered accounting irregularities, inadequate financial disclosures, and discrepancies between the company's IPO prospectus and internal audits. In addition, The report raises questions regarding XP's asset values, revenue recognition, and tax deductions, and documents a pattern of regulatory noncompliance and questionable executive judgement.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of investors who purchased securities of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public stock offering, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive Independent Financial Agent strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about XP's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



