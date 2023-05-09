NASDAQ: YS Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by YS Biopharma Co., Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2023 -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based YS Biopharma Co., Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $257.01 million for the 12 months that ended on March 31, 2021, to $502.95 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2022, and that its Net Loss over those respective time periods declined from $191.82 million to $106 million.



Shares of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) declined from $18.44 per share on March 15, 2023, to as low as $1.32 per share on April 14, 2023.



