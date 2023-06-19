NASDAQ: YS Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at YS Biopharma Co., Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2023 -- Certain directors of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based YS Biopharma Co., Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $257.01 million for the 12 months that ended on March 31, 2021, to $502.95 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2022, and that its Net Loss over those respective time periods declined from $191.82 million to $106 million.



Shares of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) declined from $18.44 per share on March 15, 2023, to as low as $1.24 per share on June 12, 2023.



