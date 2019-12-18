NASDAQ: ZYNE Investor Alert: Dec. 23rd Deadline in Lawsuit Against Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- A deadline is coming up on December 23, 2019 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) over alleged securities laws violations by Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: December 23, 2019. NASDAQ: ZYNE stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) common shares between March 11, 2019, and September 17, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 11, 2019, and September 17, 2019, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Zygel was proving unsafe and not well-tolerated in the BELIEVE 1 Trial, that the foregoing created a foreseeable, heightened risk that Zynerba would fail to secure the necessary regulatory approvals for commercializing Zygel for the treatment of DEE in children and adolescents, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.